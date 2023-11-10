@fred8615 Automatic is sometimes bad. It might prevent you from undeleting an email that was deleted in error.

I prefer to use Shift+Delete to intentionally delete Spam or obsolete email messages permanently, then there are no folders to empty.

If I sometimes forget to hold down the shift key, having some mails in Trash or Spam folders is of no consequence. They can sit there for months or years without slowing down the system.

If an email is sensitive, and if you share a computer, you will be careful to delete it permanently.