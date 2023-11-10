Auto emptying of folders
-
Are we ever going to get an option to auto empty folders like Trash and Spam? Doing it manually every day is starting to get old, especially with that confirmation popup. I'm beginning to consider switching back to Outlook because of this.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@fred8615 Automatic is sometimes bad. It might prevent you from undeleting an email that was deleted in error.
I prefer to use Shift+Delete to intentionally delete Spam or obsolete email messages permanently, then there are no folders to empty.
If I sometimes forget to hold down the shift key, having some mails in Trash or Spam folders is of no consequence. They can sit there for months or years without slowing down the system.
If an email is sensitive, and if you share a computer, you will be careful to delete it permanently.
-
If it's something that I think I need to keep, it goes to Archives. If it's in Trash, I want it gone. And I certainly don't want spam hanging around either. That's why I empty the folders every day. I'm just getting tired of having to do it by hand every day when nearly every other email program out there with do it for you.
And I did ask for it as an option
-
Pesala Ambassador
@fred8615 You already posted this as a feature request: Automatic Emptying of Trash & Spam Folders three years ago. Perhaps you forgot?
There are also Similar Requests.
-
@Pesala That's the point. Three years and we still don't have it. Is the code for doing this that complicated? I understand that they other, more important issues to deal with all the time, but it's still frustrating.
-
Auto-emptying is a server or provider feature!
A better idea is to let Vivaldi Mail (and other clients) let warn you, if your quota is close to the limit. But how much is the limit? It's not a "don't care"-criterea. I'm afraid, you must enter this information, if your provider tells you how much it is. IMAP-functions that might allow to get this information automatically are (sorry – unfortunate) optional.
-
@4kai No, it isn't.