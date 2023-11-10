Notes Management Features
The notes feature has been hugely helpful. It would be great if a couple of features could be added to enhance.
Note to email feature (if possible)
A way to merge multiple notes, also, possibly an "export notes" feature (like exporting bookmarks into a CSV format or something).
Great work, and many thanks!
Pesala Ambassador
@Tmc2022 Export to notes already exists, but it is primitive. You can assign a shortcut to the command Export Notes, which exports each note to a plain text file.
Vote for the existing requests:
