Microsoft is singing the praises of the new Outlook and wants to persuade users to switch. But beware: if you try out the new Outlook, you risk transferring your IMAP and SMTP credentials of mail accounts and all your emails to Microsoft servers. Although Microsoft explains that it is possible to switch back to the previous apps at any time, the data will already be stored by the company. This allows Microsoft to read the emails.

What does Microsoft transfer where? When creating an IMAP account, c't was able to sniff the traffic between new Outlook and the Microsoft servers. It contained the target server, log-in name and password which were sent to those Servers of Microsoft. Although TLS-protected, the data is sent to Microsoft in plain text within the tunnel. Without informing or inquiring about this, Microsoft grants itself access to the IMAP and SMTP login data of users of the new Outlook.

The Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information of Germany, Professor Ulrich Kelber, is alarmed by the data detour in Microsoft's new Outlook. He posted on Mastodon that he wants to ask for a report from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner, who is responsible for companies like Microsoft, during a meeting of the European data protection supervisory authorities on Tuesday of the coming week.