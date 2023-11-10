Extremely high use of laptop resources / Battery drainage
ricardoasf
I have been using VIvaldi as the main (and almost solely) browser for years. During this week's business trip, I noticed that the system was using a lot of resources (laptop fan always on) and the battery did not las more than 2 hours. Out of curiosity, I started my Google (corprate) Workspace session in Chrome, closing Vivaldi. The difference was significant. The fan stopped immediately and the memory usage went down from +60% to less than 15%. For the time being I will continue using Chrome hoping that this issue can be solved. Thank you.
mib3berlin
@ricardoasf
Hi, it depends how many panels, extensions and tabs you use in Vivaldi but not in Chrome.
If I open 20 tabs in both Vivaldi use 5% more memory than Chrome.
Maybe Power Saver is enabled in Chrome but not Vivaldi.
Open chrome//settings/performance and check this.