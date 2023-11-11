I generally received my news through Bing and up until today it would automatically log me in so I could write comments on the news' articles.

Today, however, I noticed that my profile in Microsoft Start is logged off and whenever I try to re-establish a connection with my MS account (it says it's already signed in), the page loops me back to the logged off profile. Basically, the authentication doesn't seem like it goes through.

I've deleted all my browsing history and cache and redownloaded Vivaldi, tried with all cookies/trackers enabled and no cookies/trackers at all and de-synced and re-synced my vivaldi account/profile. I didn't add any new extensions (that I didn't have before) nor do the ones I have received any update (that I'm aware of). Nothing I tried worked.

I tried another browser to see if it was general problem and everything's fine on Edge. I don't know what caused this. Vivaldi is currently the latest version (6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel)).

What it's supposed to look like (seen on Edge) --V



And this is what it looks like on Vivaldi --V

