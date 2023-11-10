delete cookies every time you close the window
After the last update, it doesn't remember cookies and every time I start vivaldi I have to log in again to all websites.
On all websites I have to confirm cookies again and again the first time they are loaded
In the settings, I did not find any option to delete cookies after closing the window. Can someone please advise me what can be done about it. Thank you
@lahvat
Settings > Privacy & Security > Cookies
Accept Cookies = All
Thank you,
I didn't notice this after the update was set - session only.
@lahvat I strongly doubt the update changed it. But OK, back to not deleting cookies at close