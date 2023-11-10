Add another email account to webmail Vivaldi?
davinolima
How to add another email (Hotmail, Aol, Yahoo, Gmail) account to webmail Vivaldi?
DoctorG Ambassador
@davinolima Fetching mails from other providers is not implemented in Webmail account.
If you need this, you should use Vivaldi Mail client.
Pesala Ambassador
@davinolima Not possible, as far as I know.
If you want to manage messages for multiple email accounts, enable the built-in mail client and add as many email address as you want.
