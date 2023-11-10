Reopen previously opened pages
Good day, as per the title I would love it if Vivaldi could restore previously open pages when for instance my PC loses power while I'm browsing. As of now, when I open Vivaldi, it does not ask to restore open pages.
Pesala Ambassador
@MarkdeWet Open the Window Panel to see a list of recently closed tabs. You can reopen all or selected tabs from there.
@Pesala I understand that, what I am suggesting, is an option that pops up (like Chrome or Edge) where one is actively prompted to re-open pages that were closed after, for instance, a PC crash or power outage, NOT when Vivaldi is closed down properly.