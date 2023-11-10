Just to put it out there as Forums tend to attract problems, Vivaldi Linux (deb) is working very well for me on ChromeOS (ChromeBox and ChromeBook), with a nice simple install and minimal tweaks of settings.

It's great to have so much of the functionality previously done with extensions on Chrome built into the browser - the only extensions left on Vivaldi are the password manager, Grammarly, Pocket and Workflowy Wfx.

It's great to have effortless and reliable sync of history, bookmarks, reading list and notes between the ChromeBox/Chromebook with Windows, Mac OS and iOS devices.

Keep it up

DB