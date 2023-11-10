Delay of appearance of the sub-tabs group
Hello dears,
I'd like to share a productive thought.
I use to have lots of tabs. Like 1000+
While I use the touchpad of my laptop to swich the tab I'm looking at, by selecting another one of the same tab sub-group, accidentally I hover to the upper tab line and almost instantly the (lots of) tabs of another group flood my screen. Like:
Could we have (or, Is there) a setting of delay (in milliseconds) of this hovering? So that the attack of the tabs takes, let's say, a second to appear?
@jimmyz Hello, well there is no such setting for the Pop Up Thumbnails, so your thread would better fit in the Feature Request sub-forum. Let's see if a mod agrees.
@npro Yew!!!
Thanks a lot!
No votes at all.
I'm alone in the universe...
I'm sure it happens to you, too, though!
Pesala Ambassador
@jimmyz Try hiding the tab thumbnails with some CSS and display only the Tab Titles.
/*Hide Tab Thumbnails*/ #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip .tooltip-item {width: 200px !important; height: auto !important;} #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip .thumbnail-image {display: none !important;}
Hello,
it's been half an hour I'm trying to find out how to apply this on vivaldi, I hope yuo do not mean this.
The only mod I know is to add and use the "olive" theme (totlay ignorant).
But I only want to delay the appearance of the tiles, because my moyse poiter too frequently hits the upper tab-bar and then I need to move the pointer around to get unstuck from this situation.
In anyway, I appreciate your try
Pesala Ambassador
@jimmyz Applying a CSS mod is simple.
- Copy my code
- Paste it into Notepad
- Save as "Custom.css* or whatever in any folder that won't be modified on upgrading Vivaldi
- In Settings, Appearance, Custom UI Modification, set that folder as the directory for Custom CSS modification
To add more mods, just edit the Custom.css file.
/*Transparent Speed Dial Thumbnails*/ .speeddial .dial {background-color: transparent !important; box-shadow: none;} /* Remove Vivaldi Menu Button expand arrow. */ #browser:has(.vivaldi-v) {--menuWidth: 30px;} .vivaldi .expand-arrow {display: none;} /*Hide the Bookmark and Notes Previews*/ .addbookmark-cardwrapper .upper-half .preview, .notes-cardwrapper .upper-half .preview {display: none;} /* Find in Page at Bottom*/ .find-in-page-wrapper {order: 2;} /* Expand/Collapse Bookmark Folders with Single-click*/ .panel.panel-bookmarks .vivaldi-tree .tree-row.folder .expand-icon {width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute; margin: 0 !important;} .panel.panel-bookmarks .vivaldi-tree .tree-row.folder .expand-icon > svg {display: none;} /* Simple Automatic Bookmark-bar */ .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar {margin-bottom: -28px; z-index: 1; transform: translateY(0); transition: transform 0.1s 0.5s !important;} .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar::before {content: ''; position: absolute; height: 12px; width: 100%; top: 100%;} .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:not(:focus-within):not(:hover) {transform: translateY(-100%); transition: transform 0.1s 0.5s !important;} .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar {background-color: var(--colorBg);} /*Hide Tab Thumbnails*/ #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip .tooltip-item {width: 200px !important; height: auto !important;} #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip .thumbnail-image {display: none !important;} /*Hide Start Page Settings Button*/ .SpeedDialView-Settings-Button {display: none;} /*Move Ad-blocker Icon*/ .toolbar-insideinput:first-child {order: 1;} /*Translate Panel*/ .TranslatePanel-Content {min-height:130%; padding: 0px 0px 30px;} .TranslatePanel-SrcText {height:20% !important;} .TranslatePanel-BottomToolbar {position: absolute; bottom: 100px;} .TranslatePanel-CheckboxArea {position: absolute; bottom: 75px;} .TranslatePanel-ShowTranslateHistory {position: absolute; bottom: 0;} /*Large Fonts in URL Field*/ .UrlField, .OmniDropdown, .SearchField {font-size:16px; padding-bottom:2px;} .OmniLinkItem-Url{height:16px; overflow:visible;} /*Large Fonts in Status Field*/ .StatusInfo .StatusInfo-Content {font-family: Lato !important; font-size: 16px !important;} /*Workspaces on the Right of the Tab Bar*/ #tabs-container > div.button-toolbar.tabbar-workspace-button {order: 1 !important;} #browser > div.ToolbarButtonPopup-DefaultStyles.button-popup {z-index:99999 !important;} .toolbar-tabbar.sync-and-trash-container {order: 2;} span.button-toolbar-menu-indicator.disabled{display: none !important;} /* Remove Trash Can */ .button-toolbar.toggle-trash {display: none;} /* Coloured Subject Titles for Email Labels */ #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Bug']) { color:red; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Confirmed']) { color:red; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Fixed']) { color:red; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Reference']) { color:orange; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Important']) { color:violet; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Reference']) { color:blue; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='ToDo']) { color:white; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Willnotdo']) { color:black; }
Thank you for the ton of modifications!
I have applied, them, but I will evaluate them later, though (working in parallel).
You took me by the hand, like a child, thank you for this, too (I enjoyed it, really).
Problem still here, a flood of tabs rushes on my screen, if I'm not careful when approaching the tabs upper-line
With the new setting, it is a table of 10,5x9 from 11x6 it was.
So, I insist, there is a need for this delay switch.
Waiting to see others' peoples' opinions, except if I' m the only one, so, respect to the others.