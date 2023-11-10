Hello dears,

I'd like to share a productive thought.

I use to have lots of tabs. Like 1000+



While I use the touchpad of my laptop to swich the tab I'm looking at, by selecting another one of the same tab sub-group, accidentally I hover to the upper tab line and almost instantly the (lots of) tabs of another group flood my screen. Like:



Could we have (or, Is there) a setting of delay (in milliseconds) of this hovering? So that the attack of the tabs takes, let's say, a second to appear?