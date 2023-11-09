Hello. I am using Vivaldi Mobile on a Samsung S20. When I click from an email it opens the link in a new tab. If I then click again from another email, it opens the link in the same tab that was open. So I lose the tab I just opened.

This also happens if I click on links / tabs from texts.

Basically Vivaldi is not opening a new tab from links every time, it is opening them in the same tab from whatever program I used open the first tab.

Is there any way to fix this? Is anyone familiar with this issue.

The browser is fantastic but this glitch is making is not very usable for me.

Thank you for any help. I would really like to get this fixed.