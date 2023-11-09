Links not opening in new tab, opening in same tab already open
Hello. I am using Vivaldi Mobile on a Samsung S20. When I click from an email it opens the link in a new tab. If I then click again from another email, it opens the link in the same tab that was open. So I lose the tab I just opened.
This also happens if I click on links / tabs from texts.
Basically Vivaldi is not opening a new tab from links every time, it is opening them in the same tab from whatever program I used open the first tab.
Is there any way to fix this? Is anyone familiar with this issue.
The browser is fantastic but this glitch is making is not very usable for me.
Thank you for any help. I would really like to get this fixed.
@forestsw
Hi, this was reported from other Samsung users using the Samsung default mail app.
I cant reproduce this with K-9 mail client, for example, all links open in new tabs.
Other browser doesn't do this on Samsung.
Maybe it is time to report a bug to the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Hello, I reported the bug. I guess i will be going back to Dolphin until this gets fixed. I hope it gets fixed soon, Vivaldi is what i want to use.
Thanks for your help.
Bug report is VAB-8239.
@forestsw
Thanks, make it any difference if Vivaldi already running or not?
After some time you can ask in the bug status thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
It does not make a difference if it is running or not. Because its the 2nd link.
Do you think this has the possibility of getting fixed? IF so how long?
Also, when did the other user report the issue?
thank you
@forestsw
Hm, there are never eta's in bug fixing, first a tester/developer have to reproduce it to confirm the bug.
I cant find a thread with mail > link > tab report at moment, forum search is kind of tricky.
The same happen for a user with links from Signal, for example.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/87051/bug-links-open-in-the-same-tab
Try to search the Android forum section.