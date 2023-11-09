sentry.io is being connected to on websites that don't use sentry
So I use U block origin which shows what websites and other websites are being are being connected to and I have my own website.
I think it was after a vivaldi update that I started seeing a one bage next to the Ublock origin icon on my own website which makes no sense because it was my own website which does not use trackers or external websites to check visit count. So then I look at wat it is blocking and I see my website is trying to connect to: o438337.ingest.sentry.io
But its not just my website it's every website with exact same address.
So I tried a hard refresh to se if that fixes it and restarted vivaldi and that did not work so I deleted cookies and cash which did not get rid of it ether.
Which just sets me off.
So my question is: Is this by vivaldi or is this some sort of tracking that has been put on to my browser by a website or extention.
If this is by vivaldi for development could there be a disable setting in privacy or general.
This also ruins the satisfaction of loading a website and not seeing a number next to Ublock origin.
yngve Vivaldi Team
No, this is not something done by Vivaldi.
It is either done by something on your computer, e.g. malware or an extension, or by the sites you visit. (Regarding your own site, is that completely authored and controlled by you on your own server, or are you using a hosting service that generates your pages, and/or do you include third party scripts?)
I do note that my searches revealed that Sentry posted a security advisory a few hours ago. This might be related to what you are seeing.
@yngve Ok I have disabled every extention except Ublock origin and it gone now.
It seems to be this extention BuiltWith Technology Profiler, which I removed.
Also thankyou for the reply.
(Yes I host my website my self so I know wat's on it and I don't use visual webpage editor)