So I use U block origin which shows what websites and other websites are being are being connected to and I have my own website.

I think it was after a vivaldi update that I started seeing a one bage next to the Ublock origin icon on my own website which makes no sense because it was my own website which does not use trackers or external websites to check visit count. So then I look at wat it is blocking and I see my website is trying to connect to: o438337.ingest.sentry.io

But its not just my website it's every website with exact same address.

So I tried a hard refresh to se if that fixes it and restarted vivaldi and that did not work so I deleted cookies and cash which did not get rid of it ether.

Which just sets me off.

So my question is: Is this by vivaldi or is this some sort of tracking that has been put on to my browser by a website or extention.

If this is by vivaldi for development could there be a disable setting in privacy or general.

This also ruins the satisfaction of loading a website and not seeing a number next to Ublock origin.