The 1st time I got a push notification I didn't even know that this is connected to my web browser, since it just appeared somewere in Windows.

Later I figured out that these kind of messages only appear when Vivaldi is running.

I think it will be usefull that you get in a settings menu from the notification itself where you'll see an overview of the notifictaions you get and can block/undo them.

P.S.: Most people might not even know, that these are push notifications.