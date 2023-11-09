Vivaldi will not login to a specific site
-
I am a subscriber to a news site, the "Globe and Mail" in Canada. I have been using Vivaldi for years. Today I go to the site and I am refused entry. BUT, I can gain access to my subscription details so my password and ID are good. I tested the site on Chrome and Firefox, and I can login without trouble. I have been in touch with the news site and they confirm they can login on my behalf.
I have restarted my MacBook, and I have shut down Vivaldi and restarted. I deleted my cookies and restarted. It looks like there is a setting inside Vivaldi preventing me from accessing this news site. Yesterday (?) I updated Vivaldi. Maybe there is something in that??
6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Any advice?? Many Thanks!
-
@vincej1 There's no setting in Vivaldi controlling login to "Globe and Mail"
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@Pathduck Thank you for that. I always forget extensions! It worked, cheers!
-
Which extension was it this time?
-
I think it was Fake Spot - amazon reviews.
-
@vincej1 I'd stay away from any extensions related to shopping, coupons or YouTube, they're bad for you
-
@Pathduck I am a developer and Firefox has some good developer tools. But, why oh why is the rest of it so crap? No tab grouping, and their recommended extension is total garbage to the point where it becomes unusable.
If I use a new window on Vivaldi to do my development, I often have to delete cookies and files; will this deletion also impact my orginal window where I do all my personal stuff?
-
@vincej1 said in Vivaldi will not login to a specific site:
If I use a new window on Vivaldi to do my development, I often have to delete cookies and files; will this deletion also impact my orginal window where I do all my personal stuff?
Depends on how you clear data. But yes if you use the Delete Browsing Data dialog, it will clear everything. There is no data separation between windows.
Use separate profiles if you want to avoid that, or better use a clean Standalone install for development.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
It's also a bad idea to use a profile with extensions installed for development as they might interfere and inject code into web pages. Unless you need those extensions for very specific development needs.
As a developer, you should be aware of the other ways to clear data for a specific site.
- Devtools Application tab, Storage
- Site info, Cookies/Site Data
-
@Pathduck Thanks for that. I expected that is what you would say. To that end I use Vivaldi for my personal activities and Google Chrome for development. I have to use certain specific extensions for development ( ie Vue.js ) A quick shift + command + delete and boom everything is dumped out of my browser followed by a hard reload and I'm good. Plus Chrome has some nice tab grouping ability, like Vivaldi. Cheers.