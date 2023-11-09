I am a subscriber to a news site, the "Globe and Mail" in Canada. I have been using Vivaldi for years. Today I go to the site and I am refused entry. BUT, I can gain access to my subscription details so my password and ID are good. I tested the site on Chrome and Firefox, and I can login without trouble. I have been in touch with the news site and they confirm they can login on my behalf.

I have restarted my MacBook, and I have shut down Vivaldi and restarted. I deleted my cookies and restarted. It looks like there is a setting inside Vivaldi preventing me from accessing this news site. Yesterday (?) I updated Vivaldi. Maybe there is something in that??

6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) (arm64)

Any advice?? Many Thanks!