"copy" replaced by text-to-speech option
With some update of Vivaldi for Android, the first option when highlighting a word now is "read (vorlesen)" instead of copy. 2nd option is "add task".
Not a good idea...
Also interesting: I changed Vivaldi to English to figure out what the name of this option is in English but these first two options remain in German language while the other options now are in English when i clock on the three dots.
pauloaguia Translator
If those options don't follow the browser's language, could it be that they are OS options or introduced by some extension / app?