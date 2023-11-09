Currently its extremely hard to change profiles as you have to click on the current profile logo and then select the profile you want to change to in a drop down menu to switch profile and its too difficult and slow to do so. In Google products on android, you can just swipe up and down on your profile icon to switch profiles and its very intuitive. I wish it was similarly easy to switch b/w profiles.

Maybe clicking on the profile icon and seclecting the profile you want could open a seperate window with the other profile, whereas just scrolling on the profile icon will change the profile in the same window.