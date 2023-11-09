Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.4
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes security improvements from the Chromium project and some key fixes from our side.
First
other Vivaldi Team
@olli: Did you wake up already?
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@other yep 4am
5th updated
@other:Not yet, hope to wake up soon
VB-100673 not fixed
My poor speed dial. Still buggy.
But we trust Vivaldi Team.
VB-100673 not fixed
If you do not see a entry about the bug in changelog it is not fixed.
And yes, the bug is nasty.
I fee with all Linux users who fail to see their thumbs on their
handsSpeed DIals.
So, given the last two releases, does anyone who had been talking recently about crashes still get them?
Idea: Re the new synced tabs indicator next to trash, I would suggest defaulting that to off for those who don't use sync. Yes, there's an option to remove it, but why show it at all in this case?
Quick question, i know this might not be the place but I'm not having luck searching on the forums and I'd be surprised if no one has asked this before, is there a way to edit this kind of blocks on the menus? (ie. media controls)
PS. I'd already replaced the developer tools block by a single inspect button (and saw there's a validate and view source elements too) , but the only element inside the media controls I've found as a separate element is the "cast" option.
cognacogna
hi guys, why vivaldi fail to load, qr in google messages
@cognacogna Please check Troubleshooting issues.
S_Paternotte Translator
Missed (Dutch) translation in the taskbar contextmenu
@S_Paternotte Old longstanding issue since more than 1 year.
View of checkboxes?
Logged into my router after I updated to this latest version. Pressed F5 to refresh. Entire browser immediately crashed to desktop with no error.
Sigh
@rseiler said in Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.4:
So, given the last two releases, does anyone who had been talking recently about crashes still get them?
random crashes here and there never any error just silent crash to desktop and cannot be reliably reproduced as it happens RANDOMLY. ALL. THE. TIME.