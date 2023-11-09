Switching between mail boxes
-
uberprutser
In the lower left there is a mail button/status indicator.
There is a tab that lists the setup mailboxes. I would like to be able to use that to switch between my mailboxes.
And it would be nice if the name of the mail account is then dispayed somewhere in the top of the screen.
-
pauloaguia Translator
What do you mean by "switching between mail boxes"?
Vivaldi's mail client is an integrated one, you usually see all the mail from all your mailboxes aggregated into a single view (although you can filter by messages from an individual mailbox in the mail panel). I'm failing to see what sort of context switching you'd be talking about, can you detail your intended workflow a bit better?
-
uberprutser
I got more then one email account setup in Vivaldi, and I would like an easy way to switch between them.
Currently I need to go though the side panel. And that's a hassle, because I got something against side panels, and most of the time it's switched off.
And unfortunately the Vivaldi "unified" inbox isn't doing it for me. So mostly I'm still using Thunderbird for my email.
And I would really like to use an integrated mail client, just like I had with Opera a decade ago
-
@uberprutser said in Switching between mail boxes:
just like I had with Opera a decade ago
Which had a side panel just like vivaldi and where you needed to use that panel to switch between mailboxes too
Edit: we already have existing similar feature request to vote up:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54019/filter-by-account
and
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79044/add-inbox-to-all-messages
This one here is different in the sense that it asks to filter by account without requiring to have the panel open.
-
uberprutser
I don't remember exactly how that opera browser looked. But I do know that at the time, I used only one mailbox.
But switching between inbox/outbox/trash must have been easier then with Vivaldi.
-
@uberprutser said in Switching between mail boxes:
But switching between inbox/outbox/trash must have been easier then with Vivaldi.
Memory is a tricky thing. It was pretty much the same in old Opera, without the panel open, there is no way to change mailboxes or views.
The default in Thunderbird also always has what they call the folder pane, which is equivalent to the panel except that it takes a thousand clicks to hide/show it. How does your Thunderbird setup look like? Not to criticize but to understand how you prefer it - everyone's needs are different.
-
uberprutser
How quickly we forget I like to use the unified folders in thunderbird.
So on the left I got the unified folders. To the right of that are the emails, and below that is a mail preview panel. If I double click an email it opens up in a large panel.
In the emails panel I got a column setup for the recipient address. And that’s something that doesn’t seem to be possible in Vivaldi
For me Vivali mail would be a lot better, if that small mail panel from the side bar, would not overlap the full screen mailbox. A 3 panel setup is what I like
Edit: I just removed the check mark for floating panel. And this made Vivaldi mail a lot nicer to use for me
(I guess this topic can be closed)