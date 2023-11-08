Error Minified
-
Error Minified React error 185 visit https reactjs org docs error decoder html invariant 185 for the full message or use the non minified dev environment for full errors and additional helpful warnings at ns chrome extension mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli vendor bundle js 1 625279 at Object enqueueSetState chrome extension mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli vendor bundle js 1 576244 at f setState chrome extension mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli vendor bundle js 1 798307 at Object onAutocompleteValueChange chrome extension mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli bundle js 1 819619 at dy componentDidUpdate chrome extension mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli bundle js 1 783214 at mp chrome extension mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli vendor bundle js 1 623265 at hp chrome extension mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli vendor bundle js 1 622941 at Ap chrome extension mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli vendor bundle js 1 622479 at chrome extension mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli vendor bundle js 1 634263at qs chrome extension mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli vendor bundle js 1 634774
It happens when using uBlockOrigin and in the new tab write something with "letter" aXXXX, for example, if i write "apex legends" it crash after the "p" or "e".
It happens to me from 4 days, i reinstalled the browser, and the extension, and if i disable the extension, still appear the error, i had to unnisntall deleting data and install again and use without ublock.
Because if i reinstall keeping the data, crash again, using the extension or not.
Clearing data doesnt work
If you need more info, ill install uBlock and reproduce it if need it and share a screenshot.
I just had a 1 extension installed, and thats uBlockOrigin
-
mib3berlin
@NecTYY
Hi, no crash for me:
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version and your default search engine.
You can try to install Vivaldi as standalone install and test there.
You get a clean profile and don't mess up your default install.
Cheers, mib
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@NecTYY said in Error Minified:
Minified React error 185
Is this reported bug:
VB-101149 "Minified React error #185 Crash if "autocomplete best result" is turned on" - Confirmed.
-
mib3berlin
@DoctorG
Hi, is this Windows only?
I test this again and cant reproduce Vivaldi 6.4.3160.41 on Opensuse Linux.
Cheers, mib
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@mib3berlin As i see in tracker Mac, Linux, Windows.
But i never had such issue. Can not tell more.
-
@DoctorG last time I read of this was on 5.7
-
@DoctorG Yes its the same error
-
@mib3berlin Windows 10 Pro 22H2 and last version of vivaldi, because i've downloaded again, i dont remember wich version exactly and im not at home right now.
-
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Revisión 370be63394629a4227dfb9ba8115670c84517017
Sistema operativo Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3570)
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.17
Agente de usuario Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Línea de comandos "C:\Users\jesus\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
-
And again, clean install: https://gyazo.com/e257ca0a3d87084ef4d8b2024050b5c1
Without uBlock, so...
Writing "ga" and crash... man....
Reinstalling with older version keeping the data, crash, only if a delete the data problem solved, but after time appear again, maybe its not vivaldi, ill check my system.
-
So I was able to find a work around for this issue that began occurring to me today.
Going to Settings-->Address Bar-->Drop-Down Menu Priority. I made 'Autocomplete Best Result' as the highest priority. Observed that I was getting this error only when the priority was set to 'Browser History'
Able to reproduce at my end.
-
@NereusH it worked but now the address bar is useless ️
-
Argumentus
@NereusH said in Error Minified:
So I was able to find a work around for this issue that began occurring to me today.
Going to Settings-->Address Bar-->Drop-Down Menu Priority. I made 'Autocomplete Best Result' as the highest priority. Observed that I was getting this error only when the priority was set to 'Browser History'
Able to reproduce at my end.
True. If you do that, an error occurs.