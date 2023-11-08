'close tab activation' in the Windows pane
In the Window pane, I select a Tab. I Shift-DownArrow to select all the tabs in a Stack. I press Delete. Where is the cursor or tab selection? If I press down-arrow, focus moves to the very first tab. But the tabs I just deleted were 100 tabs below. I notice if I do nothing after deleting, vertical scroll remains stationary. I can reach for the mouse and click on the tab below those I just deleted, but it would be so much more friendly if I could just down arrow and have selection move to next tab after those just deleted.