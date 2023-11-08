@solidsnake Unfortunately, that setting does not do what one might expect. All it does is make the link context menu confusing by making Open Link in New Tab open the link in a background tab, which is already on the menu with the option not selected.

It is a stupid non-solution to this common issue. The link target is encoded in the web page.

In Opera 12.18 there is an option to Always Reuse Current Tab, which overrides the link target. In Vivaldi, only the menu is changed to move Open Link in Background Tab to the top, and rename it to Open Link in New Tab.