Open new tab when selecting link
-
I would like to have the browser open a new tab when I select a link rather than open the link in the current page. And yes, I know if you select the shift when you click the link it will do this, but I swear this used to work and there is probably a setting somewhere, but I can't find it.
-
@TikiHardBop There's no such setting, it's always been either middle-click, Ctrl-click or the context menu option.
-
Hmmm...OK, well maybe a suggestion for future releases....
-
solidsnake Ambassador
There is a setting for opening the link in new tab in the background instead of immediately switching.
Maybe you've thought on this?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@solidsnake Unfortunately, that setting does not do what one might expect. All it does is make the link context menu confusing by making Open Link in New Tab open the link in a background tab, which is already on the menu with the option not selected.
It is a stupid non-solution to this common issue. The link target is encoded in the web page.
In Opera 12.18 there is an option to Always Reuse Current Tab, which overrides the link target. In Vivaldi, only the menu is changed to move Open Link in Background Tab to the top, and rename it to Open Link in New Tab.
-
Yeah, that's what I was going to go with. Thanks.
-
barbudo2005
Easy. Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91408/links-not-opening-in-new-tab/15