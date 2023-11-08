from vivaldi windows export passwords to vivaldi linux victoria
-
at vivaldi://settings/all/
I type passwords
I click export passwords
-
@Smeeding2535
sorry didn't get to finish and it posted unexpectedly
I click on export passwords and nothing happens--zip
-
@Smeeding2535
Hi, iirc there is a bug with password export from settings > privacy.
Open vivaldi://password-manager/settings and use "Download File", it save the file in your download location.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin You are a genius at exporting my passwords; however, i can't import them.
i type https://vivaldi://password-manager/settings and i get
This site can be reached and it shows chrome etc...
i then retyped it without the vivaldi and next to //typed password-manager/settings and i got
This site can't be reached and still chrome......
We are so close...Thank you....b3
-
@Smeeding2535
all this is on a vivaldi browser and linux
-
@Smeeding2535 There is no
https://
Mib2berlin wrote:
vivaldi://password-manager/settings
Copy and paste - don't try to type.
-
Sheer brilliance to suggest copy and paste to a craylola level user like me....APPLAUSE.....it still doesn't work. I can even open a new window and copy and paste, again brilliant move, and this is what i get: This site can't be reached the webpage at chrome://password-manager/settings might be temporarily down or it may have moved permanently to a new address. Sorry....b3
-
@Smeeding2535
Please keep trying!!!!
-
@Smeeding2535 Update your browser.
-
@Smeeding2535
Yes, this is new, the old URL was
chrome://settings
to open the internal Chromium settings page.
-
@mib3berlin
i go to the V in the square in the top left hand corner
click help
I see vivaldi help
keyboard cheatsheet
vivaldi welcome tour
community blogs
report a problem
about
There is nothing here in any of the above that allows me to update my browser
I will gladly up date my browser, if you can tell me how!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
-
@Smeeding2535
This work only on Windows, on Linux it update with the system.
May we start with the information which version you use > Open Help > About.
Latest stable is: Vivaldi 6.4.3160.41
Which Linux distribution do you use?
-
@mib3berlin
i do not know how to find the numbers, but it is the latest and greatest linux mint cinnamon victoria about week 10 days old
Vivaldi-stable 6.4.3160.41-1
Linux kernel 5.15.0-88.98
-
@Smeeding2535
gnome terminal version 3.44.0 for GNOME 42
-
@Smeeding2535
Vivaldi 6.4 is the latest version.
This is what I get with open
chrome://settings
Click Autofill and Passwords > Vivaldi Password Manager and then > Settings.
Then you get:
-
@mib3berlin
SUCCESS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I did not get quite the same look you so courteously provided, but it was close enough that i clicked the 3 dots in a row and saw the import manager.
/home/bearzillla/Pictures/Vivaldi Captures/2023-11-08 16.29.18 settings 17ed2095c6f7.png
I have over 150 saved passwords.......You measure my gratitude to you by that......b3
-
@Smeeding2535 Great it worked for you, but that screenshot also tells us that your browser is out of date, most likely you're still on 6.2.
Go to Help menu > About and look at the Vivaldi version.
Maybe you're mixing up the versions on Windows and Linux.
Also, you could've avoided all this confusion by just using Vivaldi Sync to get all you data across without hassle.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/