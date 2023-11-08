Understanding Encryption Password
ChimeraLove
I would like to better understand the function of the encryption password. I've read that others in the forum found it confusing as well, and they've had problems with it as a result.
From Vivaldi's help:
Your encryption password is used locally on your computer for encrypting the data you’re about to send to our servers and to decrypt the received data. Your encryption password is never sent to us or any other third party, which ensures that we cannot decrypt your data.
- Essentially, this means that Vivaldi gives you control over the key to decrypt the data sent via end-to-end encryption. Most services that are end-to-end encrypted (for example, WhatsApp) don't provide an option for you to set a separate password for it.
Does this suggest that services not offering the option to choose an encryption password potentially have more access to your data compared to what Vivaldi has?
- This could be seen as a two-step login process – one for the account and another for encrypted user data. I find this confusing because it's not a standard approach, and I've never seen such a method elsewhere.
Would a more common scenario be to have both the account password and the encryption password combined into a single login step, and on top of that, you could use 2FA, like SMS or a hardware key?
Or in other words:
If I were to use the same password for both the login and the encryption and set up 2FA on top of that, would this approach be more common and similar to other services?
(Edit: I realized that the user data is stored locally which means that 2FA of the login does not apply to it directly)
If I'm mistaken, and this isn't how it works, it's another example of how unclear this feature is.
@ChimeraLove This isn't complicated. Your login user+password is used to authenticate to the Sync service. The encryption password is used to encrypt the data before it's sent and decrypt when it's received.
Does this suggest that services not offering the option to choose an encryption password potentially have more access to your data compared to what Vivaldi has?
Yes. Potentially. You'll have to ask them what they do with the data. I think everyone using Google's sync should be well aware that Google uses your data to build your profile.
Would a more common scenario be to have both the account password and the encryption password combined into a single login step, and on top of that, you could use 2FA, like SMS or a hardware key?
I don't see how 2FA would improve the process, it would only make it more complex and require a device or hardware token that not all users have or understand how to use at all.
If I were to use the same password for both the login and the encryption and set up 2FA on top of that, would this approach be more common and similar to other services?
This would be a Bad Idea, since if anyone somehow manages to breach Vivaldi's servers, or obtain your login password another way, they could (in theory, depening on several factors) decrypt your data as well.
With a separate encryption password only you can decrypt the data. As long as you keep the encryption password safe of course. I store mine in a KeePass vault.
ChimeraLove
@Pathduck Thank for answering.
This isn't complicated.
I think it is.
Because as I said before, it is not standard approach.
And reading in the forum about people losing their data due to not having encryption password suggest I'm definitely not the only one.
I'm not saying that the way Vivaldi is doing it is not good! it might be better, it's just that I want to understand it further.
I don't see how 2FA would improve the process, it would only make it more complex and require a device or hardware token that not all users have or understand how to use at all.
Understood, but I'm asking would this be a more common scenario, not if it would improve the process. This way I could understand it better.
Just in theory, If I were to use the same password for both the login and the encryption and set up 2FA on top of that, would this approach be similar to how others are doing it? (like Google for example as you said)
@ChimeraLove said in Understanding Encryption Password:
Just in theory, If I were to use the same password for both the login and the encryption and set up 2FA on top of that, would this approach be similar to how others are doing it? (like Google for example as you said)
No, your've mixing up authentication with encryption again. And last I heard, login to Vivaldi Sync does not use 2FA anyway, so it would be pointless.
stilgarwolf
@ChimeraLove said in Understanding Encryption Password:
Does this suggest that services not offering the option to choose an encryption password potentially have more access to your data compared to what Vivaldi has?
The location of the encryption key makes the difference. Vivaldi keeps your key locally and no one, not even Vivaldi, can decrypt your data.
Other services also offer the option to use an encryption key, but the key is stored on their servers, so they can decrypt and use all your data.
@ChimeraLove said in Understanding Encryption Password:
Because as I said before, it is not standard approach.
This is not true, Opera has been using password to encrypt synchronised data for a long time. The principle itself is very simple: the hoster cannot decrypt the user's data because it does not know the password for encryption. And the password is only in the user's head. Or in his password manager. That's what it's all about. The method is universal and can be used by any synchronisation program for any data.
ChimeraLove
Thanks for the explanations. Understood