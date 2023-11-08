Downloading / saving a picture from non https
Hello,
I use to search in Duckduckgo for pictures, click once on those I prefer > right click on it > save link as and save them. If the picture is on a http site, vivaldi does not download immediately, but asks if I want keep this potencially harmful file. How do I de-activate this?
@jimmyz You can't - it's a "security" feature. It's the same in all (modern) browsers.
Potentially harmful? Insecure would be more accurate.
Chromium-based browsers don't like insecure data from secure websites, as long as DDG is using HTTPS you will see a warning when downloading insecure content. Really nothing you can do about it.
It's the same in Firefox, although it does have a setting in
about:configto change it.
You got me covered guys, thank you.
Though, it is a little annoying, as a fact
@Pathduck This thing supposedly exists in Vivaldi as well (
vivaldi://flags), but afaik it doesn't do anything ...
/edit: I tested it again today with a http image for example
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=games&iax=images&ia=images&iai=http%3A%2F%2F1.bp.blogspot.com%2F-TmLwrvOTKlY%2FUmTXGTqcpnI%2FAAAAAAAAANM%2F5MYPOIdHHbw%2Fs1600%2FTank%2BCombat%2BFree%2BDownload%2BPC%2BGame.jpg
Save Link as...on the image