Search text disappears after click
Recently - possibly after the last update to 6.4 - the search text disappears from the search bar after clicking.
Previously, the text remained in the field so that I could use it with other search engines. Only when I click on the search engine icon on the left and select the search engine does the text remain.
This means that if I use ENTER directly, the default search engine is started and the search text disappears in search bar.
I would like to change this. By bug report?
Pesala Ambassador
@Dancer18 The search string disappears from the field, but it is still available in the drop list after changing the search engine.
@Pesala Thanks for the quick reply. Yes, this option is there, I know. However, it is more of a stopgap solution for me.
I don't understand why the old option has been changed, or rather I suspect that the priority is to clear the search bar for the next use.
Pesala Ambassador
@Dancer18 Is it a bug, or is it a new feature?
I suspect that it has been reported before.
@Pesala said in Search text disappears after click:
I suspect that it has been reported before.
Yes, me too. However, I can't find the thread, even not in my own posts. I have a slight idea that I made a comment there...
Is this confirmed bug VB-101169 "Search field empty after search"
Masterbug: VB-101074 "Search field is empty after search and is switching to another search engine" - Confirmed
@DoctorG Thank you for this info. By the way: What is a masterbug?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Dancer18 Masterbug is my wording Sorry to have irritated you.
The "Masterbug" report is the one to be fixed and subsumes all duplicates (one of them is VB-101169).
@DoctorG No apology necessary. You didn't irritate me. And your explanation satisfied my curiosity.
This is an utterly infuriating bug and must be simple to fix. It's enough of an impediment to my work to make me consider a different browsing solution - and I have been with you since Opera v4!
Any updates?
@hexfiles My current internal version has a setting and will bring back searchtext staying in field.
@hexfiles See this:
[Address Bar][Search field] Search text cleared on page load: added setting (VB-100952)
Is a Snapshot, no Stable. (What is a Snapshot?)
@DoctorG Thank you! I'll give the snapshot a go. Funny how the snapshot was released on the same day I finally asked in these forums about the bug.
When I wrote: "make me consider a different browsing solution" I meant only temporarily until the bug was fixed! I'll never leave Vivaldi.
When Opera 12 came to an end, I held on for as long as I could until it stopped working with most web sites and then a friend told me about Vivaldi, which at that time was on tech preview 3 IIRC. I can't tell you how happy I was to discover that there was a true spiritual successor to Opera.
I recommend Vivaldi to everyone and would very happily pay for it (I paid for Opera back in the day).
Blessings to you all