Google Won't Create Passkey With iOS Snapshot
I'm able to create a Google passkey with 1Password on Vivaldi for iOS. However, trying the same thing with the iOS snapshot (which I use almost exclusively) results in Google giving me an error message that it can't create a passkey because I'm using an unsupported browser. Would like to be able to have the convenience of a passkey when using the snapshot.
Still happen with updated snapshots?
prio Vivaldi Team
@Judmarc Creating passkey requires the browser to have default browser entitlements, which is not available for the Snapshot. That's why you are getting unsupported browser error. You should be able to create passkey using the stable version.
Thank you @prio , that makes perfect sense. Now all I have to do is keep myself from constantly wanting to use the snapshot as my default!