Vivaldi window security
-
I keep getting Vivaldi window security popping up whenever I am trying to log into a website. This feature wasn't there before, does anyone know how to bypass it?
-
@artliz Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Troubleshooting issues
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@artliz How does this look like? Please make a screenshot of the security popup and drag the file here into reply.
-
-
-
@Pathduck That did not work , my chrome hello was not on
-
@artliz I have no idea then, sorry. Don't use pins here.
-
@artliz
Hi, I use Pin on Windows 11 but I never saw such a popup.
Can you add more information about your Windows, Vivaldi version, and some links to pages where this happen.
Cheers, mib
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@artliz Oh, you logged in your Windows with a Outlook account and has set to use PIN in Windows / Settings / Account / Sign-In Options.
I can not test this as i only use local accounts on my Windows 11 workstation.
-
@mib3berlin Are you able to just test this?
Just change in
vivaldi://password-manager/settingsto set it use the PIN/Hello and in theory you should get the same as the user.
Still convinced this is the issue even if user says the Hello toggle was off.
-
@Pathduck
I can test later today, it is disabled by default.
Cheers, mib
-
-
@mib3berlin Thanks, that's what I thought. It's the only thing I can think of that would cause this.
Maybe @artliz can try toggling it on and off again.
-
@mib3berlin said in Vivaldi window security:
I can reproduce this with Hello enabled in the settings:
With local Windows account or a Microsoft mail address!?
-
@DoctorG With local accounts the option is not present at all
-
@Pathduck
Yep but you need a Microsoft account to install windows now, there are workarounds but a normal user is Online without mercy.
-
@mib3berlin One of the (many) reasons I'm still on my 2015 install of Win10
-
-
@mib3berlin That did the trick , thanks for your help
-
@Pathduck Ah, that explains why on my local account only PIN and hardwarekey is usable and the unlock nag in Vivaldi screen never came up.