I've encountered a pretty unique issue, and I'm not entirely sure how to replicate it, nor understand it.

For a while, when I get an update for Vivaldi, I cannot properly close it. It seems to be on a time delay, as I can use the browser for a set period of time before the issue occurs. Sometimes, I get the popup without an update even being available. I can sometimes dodge this for a few days by doing a complete fresh install of Vivaldi when I first boot up my PC.

I honestly don't even know how else to describe the issue, without just adding context around how things behave:

When ending the process from the task manager, nothing seems to change. I can end the task, but that just closes the "Waiting for Vivaldi to shut down" window

When going to the "Details" tab of the task manager to end it there, it reports "Access is denied." despite being the administrator

Using the Vivaldi installer to close the window when this occurs does not net any results

Ending the process via the Command Prompt reports that the process isn't open, despite being visible in Task Manager + preventing the install

Since writing this, I forgot my login, and had to reset my Vivaldi password. When trying to open it up to see if it was still behaving the same, so I could make sure I was accurately capturing the error dialogues, it seems as though my sync login data not working jumped priority of the update notification, and the browser is open without needing to restart my PC

I hope these don't just seem like an insane persons ramblings - I love Vivaldi, and want to continue using it, but my work demands having several applications open at a time, and needing to restart my PC to use the web browser after a certain point on a recurring basis makes it hard to justify. It might be worth noting that I have upgraded the hardware in my machine, and have yet to do a completely fresh install of Windows on it since then, but have performed the install type that keeps personal files.

TL;DR - Browser will not update because it cannot close, restart is the only found fix, this occurs regularly and I haven't figured out the exact cause. Will love you forever if you give me info