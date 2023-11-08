Bug: Inconsistent behaviour when pressing `space-bar` to progress to next page
-
yojimbo274064400
Inconsistent behaviour when pressing
space-barto progress to next page:
When at foot of page pressing
space-barto progress to next page produces inconsistent result. Steps to reproduce:
- move to foot of page
- press
space-barto progress from page 1 to 2
- use mouse to select previous page (1),
- press
space-barto progress to next page
Expected result: goes to page 2
Actual result: goes to page 3
-
mib3berlin
@yojimbo274064400
Hi, I can confirm this, testing this page:
https://www.scinexx.de/dossierartikel/die-grenzen-des-digitalen/
It jump even from 2 to 5.
Does other browser support this?
Make a quick check in Chrome and Chromium but cant find a setting for it.
Vivaldi stable 6.4 and my internal 6.5 build.
Cheers, mib
-
yojimbo274064400
@mib3berlin, Thank you for taking the time to reproduce.
Raised as VB-101474
-
mib3berlin
@yojimbo274064400
VB-101474 is confirmed.
Cheers, mib