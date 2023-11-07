i was browsing an i had 50 tabs opened, suddenly the browser crashed and closed abruptly.

In other cases the tabs were there when I opened the browser.

In this case all tabs disappeared including those in the workspaces.

I had a lot of tabs open even for several days, I lost them all and finding them in the history is a huge problem.

thx in advance.

this is the version: 6.4.3160.38 (Official Build) (64-bit)