Vivaldi crashed and all tabs disappeared.
i was browsing an i had 50 tabs opened, suddenly the browser crashed and closed abruptly.
In other cases the tabs were there when I opened the browser.
In this case all tabs disappeared including those in the workspaces.
I had a lot of tabs open even for several days, I lost them all and finding them in the history is a huge problem.
thx in advance.
this is the version: 6.4.3160.38 (Official Build) (64-bit)
mib3berlin
@Aang741
Hi, crashes could always wipe user data, you can look in the window panel if something is in "Closed Tabs" folder.
There is an experimental feature called auto save sessions.
Open vivaldi://experiments and enable it.
You have to add the new Sessions icon with the toolbar editor to work with it.
A profile folder backup is always a good idea, a user lost hundreds of tabs due to a power outage, for example.
Cheers, mib
Thanks for your help,
The first thing I clicked on the button and there was nothing there, I had to dig through the history to find a few open tabs.
Idk in this case. I checked the feature that you mentioned i don't know if this ok.
mib3berlin
@Aang741
Yes, look good, I don't use it in practice only testing.
There was a setting how many versions of the backup you want.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Hm, it seems the have removed this, it was possible to keep the last 3 savings, for example.
Thank u so much for your help, ill check later
@mib3berlin mmh... I still see the setting for size/days. But I had to enable the session experiment again as the latest RC switched it off. Also, it seems we can also browse the content of the session now:
mib3berlin
@Hadden89
Ah thanks, it is in the context menu of an existing session.
It was not disabled for me, will check next Friday.
Cheers, mib