Just awful on Charles Schwab
Vivaldi is just awful on Charles Schwab. (It used to make me login twice to TD Ameritrade, because the first try would always fail.) Trying to buy CDs, clicking "Buy," after a wait long enough to lose those CDs, before switching over to Firefox to find they were sold to someone else, is the last straw. I like the integrated email, but the browser seems to get worse by the day. I'm semi-retiring my iMac as of today and promoting my Windows 11 machine to use Edge browser and Outlook for my email. SEE YA. YOU COST ME MONEY.