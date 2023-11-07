Video colour balance
-
Hey all,
When watching streams on Twitch I notice that Vivaldi's colour is rough compared with Chrome/Edge, almost as if Vivaldi isn't honouring the Full/Limited range of the video, or is applying some colour profile to the video.
As can ben seen in the screenshot attached, (1) is Edge/Chrome and (2) is Vivaldi. it might look slight, but it really hammers skintones and reds pretty hard, and I wondered if it was a system default or something I could turn on/off?
Many thanks!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Denyerec Any example URL for such video?
Color profile? Check chrome://flags/#force-color-profile and try a different from the dropdown.
I can not test this with my calibrated Standard sRGB Eizo.
-
Funny, as I picked it up on my calibrated Standard sRGB Eizo
Is the suggestion that I leave it on Default, or force it to sRGB ?
It's currently "Default", and the concern of course is that other Vivaldi users are seeing inappropriate colour should they view the stream on Twitch.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Denyerec I have the chrome profile flag on Default for my Eizo. As My Windows defaults to sRGB for my Adobe design apps all is ok for me.
Would be interesting which profile the video has (is it a HDR?) .
Have you a test-URL of such video? I want to test with Chromium 119, Edge 119, Firefox 119 and Vivaldi 6.5.
-
@Denyerec said in Video colour balance:
the concern of course is that other Vivaldi users are seeing inappropriate colour should they view the stream on Twitch.
On my uncalibrated, non-HDR (but still nice) monitor and to my untrained, old red-green colour-blind eyes these look exactly the same - Chrome on the left, Vivaldi on the right. Clean profiles, no flags set.
So no need to worry, we're fine
-
Hmm, it shouldn't have anything special set on it whatsoever - but I wondered if it could be a Full/Limited range issue, as I know it's being streamed in 0-255 rather than limited range...
I'll try on another machine shortly, as the one I've got the problem on is due for retirement - it was just something I observed whilst testing earlier!