Restore Previous Working Version?
I started to use Vivaldi today, but everything (except for Bookmarks) has been reset to default.
Is there a way of restoring all the settings/configurations from a backup file created by Vivaldi?
Windows 11 PC.
Thank you.
mib3berlin
@TD4
Hi, there is not a feature to create a backup file, do you have a backup of your profile from an older version?
You can copy files over, like the file for passwords called "Login Data".
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Thanks for the your help.
I've had to uninstalled and reinstalled Vivaldi, now.
So any backups are probably lost.
mib3berlin
@TD4
There is no backup feature in Vivaldi, you have to do this manually.
A reinstall does not touch your user data, except you force it.
The user data are in \App Data\Vivaldi.
Anyway, maybe the version you had installed was to old, so a manual backup were too.
You can use sync for this, it keeps your data encrypted on Vivaldi servers.
No idea if this work if you had Vivaldi 5.4 and try again with 6.4.
A Windows 7 backup is also not helpful for a Windows 11 install.
@mib3berlin Thank you.
The version I was/am using, is the current version.