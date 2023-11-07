Usually you'd find an entry in the trash can (closed tabs) about a previously closed window. You can expand that like a submenu and even have an option to open back all the tabs at the end of that submenu - something like this:

In the past, I've restored "lost" windows after a crash using this method, in some cases with hundreds of tabs.

Of course, after a crash things may look strange and different. Can't say for sure what you'd find in the the closed tabs list...