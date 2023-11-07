After crash only 2nd of 2 windows comes up
fish_custard
Hi, I have 4 Profiles of Vivaldi on this Win10 machine, just had a crash and when I restarted one of the profiles that had 2 windows open only the 2nd window got restored, the first one, my main browser with tons of tabs open is just gone.
The trashcan only holds tabs from that same window. No idea where else to find the lost tabs. I'd be willing to extract the URLs from a command line and script-loop them back, but no idea where to look.
pauloaguia Translator
Usually you'd find an entry in the trash can (closed tabs) about a previously closed window. You can expand that like a submenu and even have an option to open back all the tabs at the end of that submenu - something like this:
In the past, I've restored "lost" windows after a crash using this method, in some cases with hundreds of tabs.
Of course, after a crash things may look strange and different. Can't say for sure what you'd find in the the closed tabs list...
fish_custard
