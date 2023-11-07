Page not working
Recently, usually after opening Vivaldi, but now several hours later, I cannot open web pages and get a screen:
It cannot be a connexion problem because I can open the same page using Chrome.
This happens with any page I try to open.
On YouTube, I get:
But I am connected to the InterNet, as using Chrome shows.
This problem usually corrects itself, after a while, but today it persists.
Can anyone suggest what's going on?
Thanks,
Mervyn Doobov
DoctorG Ambassador
@mdoobov That is a autntication failure on your used proxy.
Check your used Proxy/VPN extensions, Windows network proxy settings, Windows firewall.
Ctrl+F5 does not help to reload and reconnect?
I don't think I've ever done this before (over some years). Where do I find these settings?
PS: It's now working (on all pages), having entered my username and password for the Vivaldi forum.
DoctorG Ambassador
@mdoobov May be it was a temporary hickup of your internet connection/WLAN.
Good to read that it works now for you
Thank you.
DoctorG Ambassador
@mdoobov You are welcome