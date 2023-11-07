question about Vivaldi GUI and scaling
one of my favorite things about Vivaldi is that its GUI is unified across mac, windows and linux. That's really smart and all cross platform browsers should be that way. I was wondering about system scaling though. Chrome, for example, is a bit of a mess at 175% scaling on Windows 10 and I'm sure there are other scaling issues. Was Vivaldis GUI designed with different scalings in mind? 125%, 150%, 175% etc.
Hi, I run my Win10 at 150% DPI scaling on a 2560x1440 display.
Vivaldi has no problems with that, and the UI is sharp and looks good.