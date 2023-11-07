Colour-coded events?
-
Is there a way to have different colours for different types of events, like in Google Calendar?
-
@frankp
Here you are.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/563816
-
@shifte I'm not experienced with the command line. I tried copying the link you sent in my Ubuntu 20.04 terminal. Then I tried typing sudo in front of it, sudo apt, and sudo apt install. I get this in the terminal:
bash: syntax error near unexpected token `('
I don't know what this means. If I succeed in getting this on my computer, will the window for creating a new event include a selection of colours like in Gcal, or will I need to customise my Calendar settings to enable that?
-
@frankp
Hi, this is a CSS modification, no need to install anything.
Create a text file with .css instead of .txt and copy/paste the code.
Create a folder outside of Vivaldi and save the file there.
The description how to enable it in Vivaldi:
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin Thanks for replying. That looks too complicated and risky for me. It says:
'Before you read on, be aware that you need knowledge of CSS and/or JavaScript, depending on what you intend to do. If you have no experience whatsoever, this is not for you. If you do, keep on going.'
So it's not for me. Is there a feature request to have this colour-coding already in Vivaldi Calendar?
-
@frankp
I start exactly the same, with such a code snippet you cant do anything wrong, Java Script is a different thing.
I have no time to search now but may you can find something here:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=calendar color&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
This is a page from a user, much better than search the forum.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin I followed the directions to the best of my ability and my calendar is now empty.
-
@frankp
What happen if you disable the experimental feature and restart?
-
@mib3berlin It's supposed to be synced with my Google calendar. In Settings, when I open Gcal, the only button that works is 'test'. Clicking on that shows: not connected. failed to fetch data. At least my Google Calendar is unchanged. I'm afraid to try more things when I don't understand what I'm doing.
-
I closed Vivaldi and reopened it. How do I disable the experimental feature?
-
mib3berlin
@frankp
I understand but this code cant do this, maybe you can see events but if you disable the experimental feature all is like before.
Open vivaldi://experiments and uncheck "Allow CSS modification".
-
I unchecked the css mod box. My Vivaldi calendar is still empty. Settings still says: failed to fetch data from Google Calendar.
-
I didn't restart Vivaldi after making that change. I'll do that now.
-
@frankp
This is a different issue, CSS code cant do this.
Check the calendar icon in the status bar if something useful in the Logs.
You can test the connection in the calendar settings.
-
@mib3berlin In logs I see:
00:11:49.465 warn [Calendar - caldav, polling] Failed to fetch data for account 'Google Calendar'. {"etag":"","response":"","status":404,"ok":false}
Does that mean anything to you?
-
@mib3berlin Testing the connection as in the screen capture is just what I've been doing.
-
@frankp
A 404 status code only indicates that the resource is missing: not whether the absence is temporary or permanent.
Can you reach your calendar with the web client?
-
@mib3berlin I'll try.
-
My web client calendar is empty. I tried adding it alongside Local calendar and Google calendar. When I type in my email in the address field it says it's an invalid url.
-
@mib3berlin I'll have to get back to this at a later time. Thank you for taking your time for me.