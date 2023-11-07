And I have a few questions. Is there still no way to switch to stacked domino tabs, like every browser used to be? I saw the option in settings to activate stacked tabs, but in reality that was just tab groups, so i feel bamboozled because tab grid layout is a dealbreaker for me.

And I know this has been mentioned before, but is it possible now to set open tab in background as default, so that happens when i press open tab? Instead of actually having to press open tab in background? Not just for android but PC too (not that big of a deal on android, but i keep constantly pressing wrong and its annoying).

And like i mentioned, tab grid is a dealbreaker, so if i still at this point cant get those nice stacked tabs back, I of course wont be switching browser yet. So my last question is: Wheres the best place to keep updated about updates? Reddit, twitter etc?

I also had a problem when i tried stacked tabs option (thinking it was actual stack, and not group). The group tab froze, and i couldnt access it. I could switch between every othet tab, but not those in the grouped tab