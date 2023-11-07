Solved Disable Popping Up of Downloads Side Bar
lavanyadeepak
Even after removing the downloads side bar, once the download completes the downloads window side bar keeps appearing.
This is actually an irritant particularly when I download the media from Whatsapp side bar because each time additional clicks are required to hide this and bring WA back to proceed with other media downloads.
Vivaldi anyway gives a download popup notification on the right which is more than sufficient and hence opening up the list view on the downloads bar, IMHO, might be superflous.
mib3berlin
@lavanyadeepak
Hi, check if Display Downloads ...
is enabled (Default), disable it.
Cheers, mib
lavanyadeepak
@mib3berlin Thank you for the pointer.
