Even after removing the downloads side bar, once the download completes the downloads window side bar keeps appearing.

This is actually an irritant particularly when I download the media from Whatsapp side bar because each time additional clicks are required to hide this and bring WA back to proceed with other media downloads.

Vivaldi anyway gives a download popup notification on the right which is more than sufficient and hence opening up the list view on the downloads bar, IMHO, might be superflous.