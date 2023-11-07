Lost all links in all workspaces in Vivaldi browser
When I opened the vivaldi browser, this morning - I found all the links in all workspaces created before are all removed. Only the blank workspaces are available. I lost hundreds of websites links from workspaces - very pathetic.
Failed to restore them.
We're very sorry for the trouble, that shouldn't be happening.
How did you try to restore the tabs in your Workspaces?
I am trying to get the links from browser's history. I am retrieving the links from "speed dials" links as well. Otherwise, all other links are lost.
Have you checked recently closed tabs? Click on the trash can icon at the far end of the Tab Bar or in the Window Panel to see a list of closed tabs and windows.
@jane-n Thank you! That's nice. I recovered 219 tabs / links in their respective workspaces. - as you told - by 'restore all' from the trash can icon at the far right-end of the tab bar. Thanks a lot.
I'm glad the suggestion helped!
DoctorG Ambassador
@PrasadSahu Do you know already the Sessions Panel? This can save changes of your Workspaces and Tabs automatically, and hopefully restore sessions in case of a issue you described.
More at
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/704458
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85717/new-experimental-feature-discovered-session-panel