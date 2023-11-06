I used translation of pages in chrome prior to vivaldi getting it. It worked pretty flawlessly in chrome.

But in Vivaldi it seems to translate initial bits only then not bother to translate other important parts of the site like the drop down menus, This happens on many sites, food delivery sites, shopping sites, etc.

It can't be a technical obstacle as even extensions in vivaldi like IM Translator can translate such things without problems (other than having an ugly banner at the top)

but i find it ununsable on many of the sites i'd like to use, which are often shopping sites. And I would suspect this is one of the main types of web sites most people would want to use translation on, for example when visiting a foreign country.