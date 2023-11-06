Can you move the New Tab button?
JosefKulda
Is there a way to move the "New Tab" button (in vertical tabs) next to the "Synchronised Tabs" and "Closed Tabs" buttons? Here:
If you have too many tabs open, the button hides and you have to scroll all the way down every time:
If it's not possible, I think it would be nice option to add. I even think it would make more sense to have it there by default.
Aaron Translator
@JosefKulda
We solemnly recommend Vivaldi’s most awesome feature—Customizable “Command chains”.
Take it in conjunction with Creating custom icon set for better results
@Aaron I don't think you can customize Vivaldi's user interface through command chains... And as for the icon set, those icons are not customizable (at least they weren't, the last time I checked).
You might be able to do something with CSS but I don't think it'd be easy to achieve - the New Tab button is on a separate, scrollable, container, I don't think it'd just be a matter of displaying differently, it'd need to move elsewhere... (But try the Customizations board, to see if someone has tried it or can help)
@JosefKulda There is a feature request for that: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/49457/move-open-a-new-tab-button-on-the-vertical-tabs
It doesn't have many votes yet, but you can always add yours to the lot
(I could swear I had commented on a similar topic, but could not find it at the moment)
Personally I agree it should have the same treatment as the other two buttons (which can even be independently disabled in Settings, unlike this button). As a matter of fact, the whole Tab Bar is treated very differently from the rest of the toolbars, that's probably part of the problem to begin with.
Pesala Ambassador
@pauloaguia said in Can you move the New Tab button?:
Sure you can ... and the icons are customisable in Settings, Themes, Icons.
@Pesala said in Can you move the New Tab button?:
@pauloaguia said in Can you move the New Tab button?:
I meant as in moving the button, which was the request.
But yes, you can create an alternative to the problem of the button getting hidden by using command chains - I stand corrected.
Aaron Translator
@pauloaguia
1,Indeed, I tested and reproduced the problem of the main post (not being able to move icons).
2,The method I gave is actually an alternative.
3,The alternative I gave is what I have actually tested and it does work.
4,I am waiting for a reply from the main poster. If it's because maybe he's not familiar with Vivaldi, I'll write him a detailed graphic explanation.
It can be enough to solve this problem with the command chain, which is enough for me.
I'm not sure that everyone really reads questions & requests properly.
@JosefKulda said in Can you move the New Tab button?:
- the New Tab button in Vertical Tabs
- next to the "Synchronised Tabs" and "Closed Tabs"
he showed a screenshot additionally.
@npro said in Can you move the New Tab button?:
I'm not sure that everyone really reads questions & requests properly.
He also explained that his actual problem was the fact that the button gets hidden when the tab bar has too many tabs.
So, suggesting workarounds to that root problem (like using keyboard shortcuts or creating a command chain to associate the action to a toolbar button which can be always visible), even if they don't address the alternative solution proposed is still a valid answer in my opinion... Doesn't mean they didn't really read the question, just that they paid attention to a different part of it (and often, the original poster is happier to have a working workaround which they can already use, than to have to wait for something new to be implemented).
I totally agree that the new tab button (or even the other tab bar buttons, for that matter) should be treated differently than what they are now.
But that doesn't mean we should downplay the other valid alternative answers as your post seems to do (and I apologize in advance if I'm reading it with a different tone than the one you intended).
@pauloaguia said in Can you move the New Tab button?:
using keyboard shortcuts or creating a command chain to associate the action to a toolbar button which can be always visible), even if they don't address the alternative solution proposed is still a valid answer
that doesn't mean we should downplay the other valid alternative answers
well let's wait and see what OP has to say about them, if they really answer his question and if he really wanted to hear those.