@Aaron I don't think you can customize Vivaldi's user interface through command chains... And as for the icon set, those icons are not customizable (at least they weren't, the last time I checked).

You might be able to do something with CSS but I don't think it'd be easy to achieve - the New Tab button is on a separate, scrollable, container, I don't think it'd just be a matter of displaying differently, it'd need to move elsewhere... (But try the Customizations board, to see if someone has tried it or can help)

@JosefKulda There is a feature request for that: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/49457/move-open-a-new-tab-button-on-the-vertical-tabs

It doesn't have many votes yet, but you can always add yours to the lot

(I could swear I had commented on a similar topic, but could not find it at the moment)

Personally I agree it should have the same treatment as the other two buttons (which can even be independently disabled in Settings, unlike this button). As a matter of fact, the whole Tab Bar is treated very differently from the rest of the toolbars, that's probably part of the problem to begin with.