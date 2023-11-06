On both MacOS and Linux (on chromebook), I'm consistently getting a crash when I try to drag and drop a bookmark from the "overspill" area (two arrows at the right end of bookmark bar) onto the main visible section of the bookmarks bar. There is no crash if I only try to drag and drop from within the main visible bookmarks toolbar.

Can't see a prev report of this bug.

Can't see a way of cross-posting to linux forum as well?

db