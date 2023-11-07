Place mouse in address bar on start
-
haamed0631
I have a suggestion for the development of Vivaldi. Like other Internet browsers, when the Vivaldi browser is opened, the mouse pointer should be placed in the address bar.
(mod edit: put request into the title)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@haamed0631 said in A suggestion for Vivaldi developers:
Like other Internet browsers, when the Vivaldi browser is opened, the mouse pointer should be placed in the address bar.
The address field has already the focus if Vivaldi was started from desktop shortcut.
Where do you see it is not so?
-
I run it from the desktop shortcut, but the mouse is not placed in the bar address. Only if I open a new tab, the mouse is placed in the bar address.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@haamed0631 Can not reproduce it with 6.4.3160.41, started from desktop shortcut on Win 11 22H2.
Any special settings for Settings → Tabs → New tab and Appearance → Startup? Any extensions which affects tabs and/or Speed Dial?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@haamed0631 The only what i see is: If there is already a Vivaldi window active and if the opened by desktop shortcut, the focus on address field is missing - a known and confirmed bug.
-
@DoctorG Yes, you are right and I mean the same problem
-
@DoctorG Photo of my Vivaldi browser settings.
As DoctorG users said above, they also have this problem.
-
@haamed0631 said in Place mouse in address bar on start:
I have a suggestion for the development of Vivaldi. Like other Internet browsers, when the Vivaldi browser is opened, the mouse pointer should be placed in the address bar.
(mod edit: put request into the title)
This behavior does not exist. I run several browsers with Vivaldi being my default and I have NEVER seen this behavior.
-
Not sure if you know, but you can press Ctrl+L to jump into the address bar and mark everything.
-
the mouse pointer
I guess @haamed0631 means the text cursor, not mouse pointer, and he's not fluent with english.
Not a single browser I know of moves the mouse pointer by itself anywhere. I would be baffled if they did.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@haamed0631 The question is, why?
Which startup option do you use? If one wants to use Workspaces, then Start from Last Session, is the only option.
If you startup with Start Page it makes sense to focus the URL field, but the default is to focus the Start Page, which would make it possible to open any Speed Dial with keyboard navigation.
-
@iAN-CooG said in Place mouse in address bar on start:
Not a single browser I know of moves the mouse pointer by itself anywhere. I would be baffled if they did.
It would be time for a exorcism.
-
After the last update, the Vivaldi browser implemented my suggestion and now when opening the browser, the mouse pointer is placed in the address bar. Thank you
-
uhhh, o-k then? If you're happy, all good, I guess?
I am still pretty sure you're not meaning what you wrote. The mouse pointer DOES NOT move by itself in Vivaldi.
-
haamed0631
@iAN-CooG Who said or wrote that the mouse pointer moves automatically?
I meant that when we open Vivaldi the mouse pointer must be in the address bar.
No one wrote anything about the mouse cursor moving automatically
-
@iAN-CooG I don't know English and I use Google Translate to translate. If there is a mistake in the translation, don't make fun of me
-
Yeah, language barrier problem as I thought. You probably meant the text cursor
-
-
This post is deleted!