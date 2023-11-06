Find in Page across tabs
I use in-page search a lot. And I often switch tabs and do within-page searches within those tabs.
I have to switch tabs every single time. So I'd like to be able to search across tabs and search within a page by using the tabs that exist with one operation.
I would be more greedy and it would be useful to be able to set the search target to be limited to pinned tabs.

stilgarwolf
Or keep search field open when changing tabs.
LorenAmelang
Or even just keep the search term in the search box, so a quick Ctrl+F on a different tab would use it!
Pesala Ambassador
@izacks This request is worded differently, but it is the same request: Option for Find in Page Toolbar to Remain Open.
This request also asks for the same thing, among others: Advanced Find in Page.
barbudo2005
