Provide a "RSS Status" button similar to "Mail Status" (= show latest Feeds)
Mail Status shows the latest e-mails in a list, now imagine the same for RSS. With baked-in RSS functionality (Mark as Read, Show RSS, Check all Feeds, etc) obviously. A screenshot to help visualising:
on toolbar.
mikeyb2001
use toolbar editor on status bar and use the panel list and drag the feed icon to the status bar
@mikeyb2001 please read the request again, I think you 've missed it entirely (or you don't use RSS at all)
Made a new mockup in today's snapshot for those who struggle to understand the 1st picture