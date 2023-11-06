No, you cannot access your email or calendar accounts from a private window. Even if you could, you'd probably have to keep logging in to them as the authentication cookies and the like would keep getting removed.

I can see that the email and feeds panel buttons are not visible in a private window but, for some reason, the calendar and tasks buttons are still showing. However, as you pointed out, they do not work.

I would report it as a bug - I think those buttons should not be visible in a private window as well...