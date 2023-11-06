Use calendar in incognito window
Is it possible to use Calendar in private (inognito) window? When I try to add event from co text menu I see errors and when I Try to see calendar I see only "welcome" page with text "Add your first calendar account". When I open Vivaldi in normal mode everything is ok. Is it normal or I do something bad?
pauloaguia Translator
No, you cannot access your email or calendar accounts from a private window. Even if you could, you'd probably have to keep logging in to them as the authentication cookies and the like would keep getting removed.
I can see that the email and feeds panel buttons are not visible in a private window but, for some reason, the calendar and tasks buttons are still showing. However, as you pointed out, they do not work.
I would report it as a bug - I think those buttons should not be visible in a private window as well...
What's really weird is that even the local calendar (not tied to any online account) cannot be accessed from a private window. This makes no sense since a local calendar is definitely like the equivalent of Bookmarks or Notes and should be accessible from any window.
@valiowk the mail/feeds/calendar module is not accessible from a private window... which makes sense from a privacy/security point of view.