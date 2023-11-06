Moving from M2
I have a very ancient M2 install, and a couple of dozen POP mailboxes. Already abandoned the idea of importing email. Too much of it and too many crashes over the years. I will start off fresh.
There are a couple of things I would like to import.
1\ Can I import the address book from Opera v11.64?
2\ Can I import the Label Rules?
That last one is especially important. I've built up a huge spiders web of mail rules over the decades. Too much to manually recreate. Is there an import tool?
Or maybe is there a way of copy\paste rules into ini files somewhere and doing some hacking around to make it work? I can see my old index.ini file in M2 seems to hold this data?
Errr... am I missing something? How do I nest labels? I have 380 labels, nested and organised in categories. Is that now not possible?
@mallen this is going to be a bit difficult then:
- nesting labels is not possible.
- last time I checked, labels are not imported
- M2 import is working OK but (again last time. I checked) it didn't work 100% for older M2 installations that have their own little issues. I have had some success importing into a second M2 install and then using that as a source for Vivaldi to import from.
- Vivaldi mail creates the contact list from the emails in the database. Contact management is not really a bit thing in Vivaldi...
I think another way for you could be to upload all your emails through M2 to an imap server (maybe set up one locally?), sync vivaldi to that imap server, and then make that account an offline account in Vivaldi. That should retain your labels and you can test it first with individual emails
@WildEnte said in Moving from M2:
nesting labels is not possible.
Thank You. The important thing is I found out now that nesting labels is not possible. All I can see is the same mess that Gmail has which is unworkable for my use.
I need to nest. Example: I have "Companies" and in there is "Ebay" and in there is "Bought items". Along side that is "Paypal" and in there is "Invoices". A filtering system that has worked so brilliantly for years I have my whole workflow built around it.
Having to have 380 separate filters listed side by side would make it impossible to find anything. Nesting means things can be hid.
I'm going to have to move to Thunderbird I think. At least there I can push the mail into nested folders. Its all about the filing and finding of stuff. It is what M2 is so good at.
@mallen said in Moving from M2:
Its all about the filing and finding of stuff. It is what M2 is so good at.
I believe they should add the ability to nest labels in order to make such a workflow possible - they won't use actual folders, I think that is a given, so nestability of labels to the rescue.
Meanwhile before you put in a lot of work, I invite you to read the "folders are evil" Blog post in my signature, because I personally think that filing emails is nothing but a huge waste of time. Maybe push out moving away from M2 a little longer and check if all your wonderfully labeled emails can't also be found just as quickly with simple keyword searches (in your example with the search terms invoice, PayPal, <something you are actually looking for>). Just keep filing new things that come in so you can always return to your old system, but try looking for emails with searches for a while.
I really need those nested labels as 380 individual labels in a long list are going to be impossible to handle. Even if I use suffixes to sort in order that list is way too long to scroll. It is weird enough that spaces are not valid as part of the label now.
I guess the devs don't actually use labels much otherwise they would have implemented something like that by now.
I know folders are evil. A folder means I can't have that Paypal receipt in both the Paypal folder and the Company I paid's folder at the same time.
I don't know if I can actually put off the move from M2 any longer due to lack of modern security protocols. There has been a big crash at my mail supplier and they are reinstating the mailboxes on a new server and I kinda worry they are moving to security protocols that are just too new for M2 now. It will clearly happen at some point.
Something odd is going on this morning that means I can setup a new Vivaldi Mail or Thunderbird and POP3 my email, but nothing yet is coming back in on my old Opera client using old settings. I really don't want to leave M2 and loose the label filtering but I may have no choice. I may have to move to a modern and actively developed client and adjust workflow to fit.
I've tried to put off this move for years hoping that Vivaldi Mail will fill the gap.
@gmg do you guys consider implementing nesting labels?
Don't get me wrong, I know I do email in a weird way. But blame Opera Mail for that. That "one inbox" view allowed me to run 25 POP3 mailboxes. And the filtering made it easy to find it all. Nested Filtering is what has kept me in Opera Mail all that time.
I don't expect Devs to have to do something for this special case. They have more important work to handle in Vivaldi.
I just realise I have to find a new way to operate.
I also realise I am kinda odd that I only have email on one computer. I don't want sync of any form. I don't even have email on my phone. I like a bit of peace. It is all POP'd into that single machine.
gmg Vivaldi Team
Well first I'd like to fix the labels for easier adding and removing. Then we can move on to nested labels along with nesting feeds and such
MarioAndes
@mallen What about opera mail on windows? Maybe as virtual machine?
I looked for an alternative to opera M2. Vivaldi unfortunately doesn‘t offer the flexibility!
The relational database design to handle messages was perfect.
@gmg
It would be real great to see nested labels. The last bit of the tick list that would let me migrate. I ain't going to attempt to migrate old email, just need to be able to continue my working methods.
@MarioAndes said in Moving from M2:
What about opera mail on windows?
This is what I am using now. Currently via an old Opera Browser installation. It has been hauled from PC to PC for many years and currently on a Win10 box... I have been waiting for the new Vivaldi mail to get to a point it has the features I need.
The oddity is that today there has been some kinda weird outage at my supplier which may or may not have changed things when the moved to a new CPanel install. I am hoping that they are still finishing the restore and everything will be fine in the morning.
What I don't understand is I can POP login without encryption with (freshly setup) Vivaldi Mail and Thunderbird fine. Yet that old Opera will not pick up mail. I may do a test install with the old opera on a VM\alternate PC and experiment a bit.
@mallen said in Moving from M2:
POP login without encryption
Thunderbird likely... Vivaldi Mail/M3 nope.
@gmg speaking of labels and if work will be put on them, then I'll suggest the following:
- add the option to promote a given label to Important/default one with color options so I can remove the pre-existing ones and solve this:
It would allow me to reclassify the messages and remove duplicate labels.
@mallen said in Moving from M2:
What I don't understand is I can POP login without encryption with (freshly setup) Vivaldi Mail and Thunderbird fine.
Check the security protocols in the settings. I also recall being able to connect to some account with Opera 12.18 (mail plus browser) that could not connect to with Opera Mail 1.0 standalone, and if I recall correctly it's been because 12.18 allowed more protocol options there....
@mallen said in Moving from M2:
Nested Filtering is what has kept me in Opera Mail all that time.
Unfortunately, I recently tried to do some nested filtering in Vivaldi and was disappointed that I couldn't. I already automatically remove some recurring junk from an RSS feed and wanted to add a second category like this:
- from [feed name]
- and subject contains [junk] (the original filter)
- or body contains [other junk] (the new subtype I wanted to add)
Fiddling with "and" and "or" didn't seem to work properly (I don't think you can use parentheses) so it seems the only way I could do it was to create two separate filters:
- from [feed name] and subject contains [junk]
- from [feed name] and body contains [other junk]
This would work but is less satisfactory. (As it turned out Vivaldi didn't detect the second term anyway so I gave up in the end).
Edit: can I also request a "move to trash" action in the filters - that's what I want it to do but at the moment I can only "mark as read" as a way to stop the junk showing up in my feeds list.
- from [feed name]
@Durtro said in Moving from M2:
add the option to promote a given label to Important/default one with colour options so I can remove the pre-existing ones and solve this
Old Opera had coloured labels. Icons could be changed. Titles had spaces and could be nested. Would be real useful to look at that as a reference as to how to do labels well.
@WildEnte said in Moving from M2:
Opera 12.18 (mail plus browser)
I kinda have mail working in Opera 12.18 (stand alone) now. Wish I had done that years ago as 64 bit and seems to work better. The old Opera was crashy and would lock a CPU core up for five mins after exit. Probably just the clean install doing that, but was easy to attach to the old mail store.
I am having to login without encryption, but seems to work. Something has clearly changed on the server. Will experiment more but been a hell of a day here fire fightng client madness...
The JOYS of being able to edit an ini file in notepad++ to change the port numbers and login details on those 25 accounts so easily with search and replace. Old software was written so well!!
-
gmg Vivaldi Team
@mossman I noticed this and am changing the search field a bit. Will go out with those changes.
-
Minor update... my mail hosting company's dramas seem over. And Opera 12.18 (64bit) is proudly chugging along. I know of no other email program that can happily handle 39 POP3 mailboxes and pour that into 420 nested labels with gawd only knows how many rules. Got the authentication back on again, but had to do some confirmation of some certificates. (I went fresh standalone install but pointed to the old mailstore)
I did have a few funny issues trying to get it all back into place... and I LOVE ini files to keep settings in. It meant I could change the timers for mail checks in bulk. I had the comedy situation when trying to fix this of constantly being auto-blocked by the mailserver because I could not update passwords fast enough. That would have been so painfully impossible to fix in modern Outlook.
I document this for anyone else still chugging along with the old tech.
Am looking forward to the day that Vivaldi mail has nested labels that can keep up with what we had in the last century.
-
@mallen said in Moving from M2:
I LOVE ini files to keep settings in