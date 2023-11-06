I really need those nested labels as 380 individual labels in a long list are going to be impossible to handle. Even if I use suffixes to sort in order that list is way too long to scroll. It is weird enough that spaces are not valid as part of the label now.

I guess the devs don't actually use labels much otherwise they would have implemented something like that by now.

I know folders are evil. A folder means I can't have that Paypal receipt in both the Paypal folder and the Company I paid's folder at the same time.

I don't know if I can actually put off the move from M2 any longer due to lack of modern security protocols. There has been a big crash at my mail supplier and they are reinstating the mailboxes on a new server and I kinda worry they are moving to security protocols that are just too new for M2 now. It will clearly happen at some point.

Something odd is going on this morning that means I can setup a new Vivaldi Mail or Thunderbird and POP3 my email, but nothing yet is coming back in on my old Opera client using old settings. I really don't want to leave M2 and loose the label filtering but I may have no choice. I may have to move to a modern and actively developed client and adjust workflow to fit.

I've tried to put off this move for years hoping that Vivaldi Mail will fill the gap.