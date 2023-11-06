option to change start page
-
by default, and the only option for, the start page is the Vivaldi start page. I’d like to be able to customize this and change it to something like Tabliss web, for instance, as this is what I have it set to on my PC.
-
mib3berlin
@ipeipe
Hi, Tabliss is an extension, I am sorry but it is not planned to support extensions in Vivaldi for Android.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin Tabliss has an extension, but there’s also a web version, that works entirely without the extension: https://web.tabliss.io/
-
mib3berlin
@ipeipe
Ah, then you can try to set it as start page.
No idea why but you can change it in Settings > Homepage
Cheers, mib