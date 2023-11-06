Blank Bookmarks
-
magentowizard
Every so often my bookmarks go blank. I have to restart Vivaldi. Apparently some aspect of it is hung.
6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
See image here: https://imgur.com/a/5a3N29c
-
mib3berlin
@magentowizard
Hi, this is known bug in 6.4, speed dial thumbnails are blank and there is a big thread about:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91506/speed-dial-blank-thumbnails-and-not-working-bookmarks-and-folders?page=1
You don't have to restart, there are some workarounds in the thread.
Cheers, mib
-
Took Microsoft Windows' users some time to report it (1st report 29th September), maybe the majority does not use Folders that much.